Bluebonnets Spring Up in North Texas

NBC 5 photojournalist Charles Johnson shot the video you see above along Highway 360 near Amon Carter Boulevard.

It's a sure sign of spring in Texas, Bluebonnets have started to spring up alongside highways in North Texas.

Experts say the rain we've had across the Lone Star State will mean a lush, spectacular wildflower season.

Bluebonnets have been in abundance in Big Bend National Park.

If you haven't heard, the Ellis County town of Ennis is the "Official Bluebonnet City" and home to the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival each year. The Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival will be held April 12-14 this year and the bluebonnet trails will be open April 1-30. The Visit Ennis website says the bluebonnets are starting to show, but it's too soon to see significant blooms associated with the iconic photos in the area.

For public sightings, visit the Wild About Texas Wildflowers website. Additionally, more info can be found on the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's website.

Share your bluebonnet sightings in the comments section below, and send your bluebonnet photos AND VIDEOS (taken without trampling) to iSee@nbcdfw.com or upload them (click here), you might see your picture on TV!





Remember there are no laws against shooting photographs in the bluebonnets, nor is it illegal to pick a few, but TxDOT discourages picture-taking that damages the wildflowers. If too many wildflowers are trampled, they will die and not go to seed, and since many of these flowers are annuals, this means they have to go to seed to come back the next year. That's also why picking the flowers is discouraged.