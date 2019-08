Police in Blue Mound say they have identified the driver of a motorcycle who fled a traffic stop Saturday. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Blue Mound police posted a seven-minute long video of the chase on their Facebook page, which shows the rider doing stunts as he flees officers.

The man got away Saturday, but police said they have identified him as Sebastian -- also known as "Baby Jesus."

Police wrote in the post, "You need to come speak with us regarding this incident or we can come to you."

