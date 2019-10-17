Blue Bell Releases Deck the Halls Ice Cream Flavor

Blue Bell Ice Cream fans have taken to social media, expressing disappointment over this year's Christmas flavor that's already sold out, Sunday December 3, 2017.

Blue Bell is releasing Christmas cheer early this year with Christmas Cookies Ice Cream.

One of Blue Bell's most requested flavors returns to stores Thursday, Oct. 17.

The Christmas Cookies flavor is a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookie flavors with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

Blue Bell says they have increased production to meet the high demand for the flavor and hope to make it through the holiday season.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has three more festive flavors available for the holidays: Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan, and Salted Caramel Cookie.