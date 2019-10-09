Blue Bell Ice Cream Announces Voluntary Recall

Texas creamery Blue Bell announced a voluntary recall Tuesday.

It is recalling a select lot of half gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream (code date 082621222) that was produced in late August at a plant in Alabama because the product may contain a foreign object.

A consumer notified the company after finding a piece of a plastic tool in a half gallon of Butter Crunch Ice Cream.

The company investigation revealed the broken tool was "inadvertently incorporated into the production process in a small amount of product."

So, out of an abundance of caution, Blue Bell is recalling a full day of production of this flavor from this manufacturing facility.

The affected half gallons were not distributed in Texas. However, there were sold in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Stores have been instructed to remove the ice cream from their shelves.

There have been no reports of injuries due to consumption of this product to date.

If you have purchased this product, it can be returned to the store for a full refund. For more information, consumers may call 979-836-7977, Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.