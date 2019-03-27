Blind Artist Uses Touch and Texture to Create Paintings

LSA Burger in Denton will kick off their fourth annual mural art project next month, transforming their rooftop into a massive art showcase.

Each year, six artists are featured, but there’s one artist that stands out above the rest -- John Bramblitt who is blind and known for his stunning art pieces.

"In my mind, before I do a painting, I come up with a series of layers that I want to do to be able to make the painting," Bramblitt said.

Bramblitt has drawn since he was 2 years old and over the years, it has become a deep passion. He spends hours in his Denton art studio painting whatever comes to mind.

"You know, everything you see when you dream, you know, it seems real," Bramblitt said. "And for me, living my life, it’s like a dream world sort of."

Bramblitt’s artwork is known around the world. People are fascinated by his ability to paint such beautiful artwork.

"Someone always asks, are you really blind? Because they don’t expect someone with a visual impairment to be able to do much, like even to be able to walk down the street to get a cup of coffee, let alone do a painting," Bramblitt said.

Bramblitt was born with epilepsy and had a kidney removed as a child. Art was always something he was talented in before he lost his ability to see in 2001. It was something that took his mind off his health issues.

"I went from being sighted and being able to do a portrait of a person and being able to do a blue print of a house, to just trying to draw a square and make it normal and then working with two colors and then three colors," Bramblitt said.

Using the raised lines of fabric as a guide, Bramblitt had to teach himself how to paint all over again after losing his ability to see.

"I was so worried that when I lost my eyesight that I was going to forget what color looked like, what everything looked like, and I had no idea what it would be like being blind," said Bramblitt.

But he says art isn’t about vision -- it’s about expressing your ideas, your emotions and using your talent as an artist to help people understand it.

"Art is deeper than eyesight and I think that is just a wonderful thing," Bramblitt said.

Bramblitt now trains other visually impaired people to paint and use their talents to express their vision.

You can see his artwork up close and personal Saturday April 14 at LSA Burger in Denton. Go here for more information on Rooftop Showcase.