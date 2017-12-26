American Airlines is apologizing after two professional basketball players were kicked off a flight at DFW International Airport on Christmas Eve following an accusation that they had stolen blankets.

Trashon Burrell and Marquis Teague of the Memphis Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies' affiliate in the minor-league NBA G League, were on Flight 3756 from DFW to Sioux Falls, S.D., The Undefeated reported. The flight was operated by Envoy Air.

