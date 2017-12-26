Blanket Accusation: First-Class Passengers' Warm Gesture Gets Basketball Players Booted From American Flight - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Blanket Accusation: First-Class Passengers' Warm Gesture Gets Basketball Players Booted From American Flight

By Tom Steele - The Dallas Morning News

Published at 6:41 PM CST on Dec 26, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Blanket Accusation: First-Class Passengers' Warm Gesture Gets Basketball Players Booted From American Flight

    American Airlines is apologizing after two professional basketball players were kicked off a flight at DFW International Airport on Christmas Eve following an accusation that they had stolen blankets.

    Trashon Burrell and Marquis Teague of the Memphis Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies' affiliate in the minor-league NBA G League, were on Flight 3756 from DFW to Sioux Falls, S.D., The Undefeated reported. The flight was operated by Envoy Air.

    CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices