'Black Panther' Opens In North Texas to Large Fanfare

Fans want to boost box office numbers to show Hollywood there is an audience for movies with large black casts

By Larry Collins

Published at 5:35 AM CST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated at 7:34 AM CST on Feb 16, 2018

    Thousands packed North Texas theaters for the first night of the "groundbreaking" movie, “Black Panther.” (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

    Thousands in North Texas packed theaters for the first night of “Black Panther.”

    "I felt like I had chills the whole way through. I couldn't even get to the movie and I got chills knowing that it was coming out," Alexis Scott of Dallas said.

    “Black Panther” is the first major super hero movie with a predominantly black cast set in Africa. Some say they hope this movie with be a groundbreaking change.

    “It was a big thing for us. We’ve never had a specific black movie, especially in a comic book type of thing,” Dearies Malveaux of Arlington said.

    Many movie-goers panted their faces and wore traditional African clothing to theaters in a celebration of culture.

    "I think it's important that we share this experience with everyone. Other races actually came in with their faces painted, so I was excited to see everyone come together," Courtney Shorts of Fort Worth said.

    Some North Texans purchased multiple tickets for the long holiday weekend. They want to boost box office numbers to show Hollywood there is an audience for movies with large black casts.

