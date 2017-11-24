Black Friday is Big Business For Self-Defense Weapons, Training

A Flower Mound self-defense training business opened on Black Friday. Its owner says demand for self-protection means sales of guns used for those situations are still a hot item. (Published 15 minutes ago)

A nationwide trend that has seen gun sales drop this year, apparently is not impacting weapons used by people who want a gun to defend themselves.

In Flower Mound, Crossfire Defense Academy and Range held its grand opening on Black Friday. Owner David Vaught says in light of recent mass shootings, the market for self defense-type weapons is strong.

"For the last couple of years, in the shooting industry, the self-defense market has been growing," said Vaught.

The U.S. Navy veteran opened his business not solely as a gun store. The facility includes a crossfit gym, martial arts training, a state-of-the-art range, and a number of self-defense classes, some including how to fire a weapon in stressful situations, both physically and mentally.

Sanitation Workers Deliver Special Birthday Surprise

An 11-year-old girl in Indiana was brought a special birthday gift from her garbage pick-up service. Hope Parker, from Greenwood, is a very social child, which is extremely interesting because she cannot speak. Born with half a heart, Hope suffered a stroke during open heart surgery that robbed her of the ability to speak. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)

"A firearm is your last option," he said. "None of us are any kind of super hero."

On the year's biggest shopping day, Robert Oliviera came to the new business looking for protection. A gun for his wife.

"I think it's important to be able to protect your family, protect yourself," he said.

Vaught counts fellow military veterans and former police officers among his staff. They sell guns and ammunition. But they also teach customers to be prepared. He says leading up to the grand opening interest has grown with each mass shooting in the U.S.

"The need to protect yourself has been ever-growing," he explains. "See, as good guys we have to react to whatever situation. We don't get to pick when and where a fight occurs."

The weapons carried at the store mostly fall in line with what a person might purchase for self-protection. Vaught says they remain popular, despite an overall sluggish year for gun sales. A trend he expects to continue.

Elephants Escape Truck Fire

Several elephants are safe after the truck they were in caught fire on the Georgia-Tennessee border early Monday morning. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)

Oliviera, who has carried his own weapon for years, agrees.

"More and more we see things that are going on around the world," he said. "I want to make sure my family's protected if i'm not there with them."