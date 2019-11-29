Black Friday Push Needed to Help 'Angel Tree' Program - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Black Friday Push Needed to Help 'Angel Tree' Program

By Larry Collins

Published 7 minutes ago

    The Salvation Army Angel Tree

    Discussing how you can help make the season bright for North Texas children and seniors in need with Major Barbara Rich, The Salvation Army’s North Texas Area Commander. Stop by the Salvation Army Angel Tree in a participating mall near you. To learn more, click here.
    (Published Friday, Nov. 22, 2019)

    The Salvation Army hopes Black Friday shoppers can help the 2019 Angel Tree Campaign by donating gifts for children, seniors and special needs adults in the DFW area. There are approximately 11,000 "angels" still needing adopting.

    "Yes, we are running behind, but I know that if people are like me, we wait until the sales are on so that we can get good bargains to be able to purchase more for the children," Maj. Lola Moldonado said.

    There are nine local malls participating in this year's program and approximately 300 companies and groups with Angel Trees on-site. Dec. 5 is the last day to adopt Angels. Friday, Dec. 6 is the last day to return gifts to the Angel Tree.

    "Need has no season, but for the children, they don’t understand why they don’t have a Christmas," Moldonado said. "So, if you see that little angel, that angel represents a child whose parent is not able to afford a gift."

    For more information, click here.

    Mall Locations:

    ARLINGTON

    Parks at Arlington

    DALLAS

    Galleria Dallas

    NorthPark Center

    Town East Mall

    DENTON

    Golden Triangle Mall

    FORT WORTH

    Hulen Mall

    North East Mall

    Ridgmar Mall

    PLANO

    The Shops at Willow Bend

