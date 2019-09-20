Big Tex To Be Installed Today at Fair Park for State Fair of Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas

Covering the massive State Fair of Texas

Big Tex To Be Installed Today at Fair Park for State Fair of Texas

Published 25 minutes ago

    Big Tex will soon be greeting visitors to Fair Park for his 67th year.

    On Friday, the 55-foot-tall cowboy will resume his post at the heart of the State Fair of Texas, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 27.

    The installation is free and open to the public. Crews will use a crane to install Big Tex beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, though the installation time may be changed due to possible inclement weather. Check back for updates.

    This year, Big Tex will be sporting new boots through the fair's 24-day run. The size 96 kicks designed by Keller's Katie Sauceda were chosen as part of an annual contest.

    The State Fair of Texas, with this years theme of "Celebrating Texas Creativity," runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.

    Big Tex: Then and Now
    1952 - 20122013 - Present
    Height:52 ft.55 ft.
    Chest31 ft.33 ft. 9 in.
    Biceps7 ft. 8 in.
    		10 ft. 9 in.
    Boots7 ft. 7 in.
    		12 ft.
    Hands3 ft.
    		5 ft. 6 in.
    Head8 ft.
    		10 ft.
    Inseam16 ft.
    		20 ft.
    Shoulders12 ft. 6 in.
    		13 ft.
    Sleeves22 ft. 6 in.
    		13 ft.
    Neck10 ft.
    		11 ft.
    Waist23 ft. 6 in.
    		27 ft.
    Collar12 ft. 6 in.
    		16 ft. 8 in.
    Hat75 gallon
    		95 gallon
    Boot Size7096
    Original Cost$750$500,000

    Online:BigTex.com

      

