Big Tex will soon be greeting visitors to Fair Park for his 67th year.

On Friday, the 55-foot-tall cowboy will resume his post at the heart of the State Fair of Texas, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 27.

The installation is free and open to the public. Crews will use a crane to install Big Tex beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, though the installation time may be changed due to possible inclement weather. Check back for updates.

This year, Big Tex will be sporting new boots through the fair's 24-day run. The size 96 kicks designed by Keller's Katie Sauceda were chosen as part of an annual contest.

The State Fair of Texas, with this years theme of "Celebrating Texas Creativity," runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.

Big Tex: Then and Now

1952 - 2012 2013 - Present Height: 52 ft. 55 ft. Chest 31 ft. 33 ft. 9 in.

Biceps 7 ft. 8 in.

10 ft. 9 in.

Boots 7 ft. 7 in.

12 ft.

Hands 3 ft.

5 ft. 6 in.

Head 8 ft.

10 ft.

Inseam 16 ft.

20 ft.

Shoulders 12 ft. 6 in.

13 ft.

Sleeves 22 ft. 6 in.

13 ft.

Neck 10 ft.

11 ft.

Waist 23 ft. 6 in.

27 ft.

Collar 12 ft. 6 in.

16 ft. 8 in.

Hat 75 gallon

95 gallon

Boot Size 70 96 Original Cost $750 $500,000



