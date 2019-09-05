Big Tex Gets a Fresh, New Shirt

You're not the only one thinking of a fall wardrobe -- Big Tex is, too!

The State Fair of Texas revealed Big Tex's new wardrobe Thursday ahead of the fair kick-off in 21 days. This 55-foot-tall cowboy gets a new get-up every few years since he stands outdoors for four weeks a year through the sun, rain and winds.

The button-up shirt has stripes sectioned over the shoulders, blue sleeves and a red collar and torso. The outfit is made of durable, wind and flame-resistant material.

One thing we know will stay the same: his wholesome, hearty "Howdy, Folks!"