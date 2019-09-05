Big Tex Gets a Fresh, New Shirt - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas

Covering the massive State Fair of Texas

Big Tex Gets a Fresh, New Shirt

The State Fair of Texas is from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20 at Fair Park in Dallas.

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 54 minutes ago

    You're not the only one thinking of a fall wardrobe -- Big Tex is, too!

    The State Fair of Texas revealed Big Tex's new wardrobe Thursday ahead of the fair kick-off in 21 days. This 55-foot-tall cowboy gets a new get-up every few years since he stands outdoors for four weeks a year through the sun, rain and winds.

    The button-up shirt has stripes sectioned over the shoulders, blue sleeves and a red collar and torso. The outfit is made of durable, wind and flame-resistant material.

    One thing we know will stay the same: his wholesome, hearty "Howdy, Folks!" In Pictures: Foods to Know for 2019 State Fair of TexasIn Pictures: Foods to Know for 2019 State Fair of Texas

