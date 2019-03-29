Big Chill This Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Chill This Weekend

There will be a chance of rain early Saturday

By Grant Johnston

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    It's likely you've been tempted to put away the warm coat for good. However, you'll be needing it over the weekend.

    A strong cold front will move into North Texas early Saturday, sending temperatures down in a big way. For most of the day, the temperature will be in the 50s, but a strong north wind will make it feel like it's in the 40s. By Sunday morning, the low could dip into the upper 30s in some spots.

    Not only will we have the chilly air to contend with, but there will also be a chance of rain early Saturday.

    If you're heading out to Texas Motor Speedway for the big race weekend, make sure you grab a coat or jacket. It will come in handy sitting in the grandstands.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

