Big Changes May Be Coming Soon for Dallas Trash Collection

Big changes for Dallas trash collection were endorsed by a city council committee Monday to move forward.

The plan calls for keeping monthly yard waste collection, but forbidding plastic bags with a switch to compostable paper instead. It could save two years of landfill space for the city by recycling that yard waste.

Bulk trash pick up for other items would switch to quarterly instead of monthly.

Those changes would take effect in October 2019.

Dallas apartment recycling plans were also endorsed Monday for properties with at least eight units. That change would not take effect until 2020 to give landlords time to prepare. Recycling for commercial buildings is also being discussed. Austin is the only city in Texas that requires recycling at commercial buildings like offices and retails stores.

All the changes are set for action by the full Dallas City Council next month.



