Big Change in Weather at NBC 5

NBC 5 announced Thursday that David Finfrock will relinquish his chief meteorologist responsibilities, but continue to forecast weather for NBC 5 for the foreseeable future.

Meteorologist Rick Mitchell, who joined NBC 5 in 2012, has been named Chief Meteorologist and will now lead the team of six NBC 5 Weather Experts forecasting for television, the station’s weather app, www.nbcdfw.com, and various social media platforms.

“I was fresh out of college when Harold Taft hired me, and I never dreamed I’d spend my entire career at one television station,” said Finfrock. “I’m not quite ready to call it quits, but I’ve been thinking about retirement for a while, so this transition to a part-time schedule feels right. I look forward to eventually finishing my career right where it began – with the first television station in Texas.”

Finfrock joined NBC 5 in 1975 after earning his meteorology degree from Texas A&M University. He was mentored by legendary North Texas meteorologist Harold Taft, and named chief meteorologist in 1991.

“Rick is a superbly qualified meteorologist with impressive severe weather forecasting experience going back to his days in Oklahoma City,” said Finfrock. “I’m very comfortable passing leadership of our team to him.”

Mitchell joined NBC 5 in 2012 from KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City, OK, where he was chief meteorologist, and has over 30 years of experience. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from the University of Nebraska and has been recognized by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and the Associated Press for his work forecasting severe weather.

“It’s an honor to be named only the third chief meteorologist in NBC 5’s storied history as Texas’ first television station,” added Mitchell. “The weather team here is extremely professional and has been very supportive in transitioning me to this new role. I look forward to working with everyone for years to come.

Finfrock will not have a definite on-air schedule under this new arrangement, but will continue to forecast throughout the year and be a great help to the station during severe weather seasons.

“We’re fortunate to have great depth of experience among our six weather experts,” said Mark Ginther, NBC 5 Vice President of News. “Transitioning David’s leadership to Rick is a natural transition for North Texas’ most experienced television weather team. David will continue to forecast throughout the year and be a great help to the station during severe weather seasons.”