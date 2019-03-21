'Big Breakfast' to Help Serve, Mentor Dallas Students

Big Breakfast is part of a collaboration between the Dallas Independent School District, the nonprofit organization Big Thought and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas.

In December 2017, a Dallas middle school put out a call for ‘volunteer dads’ to help mentor young students in need of guidance as part of a Breakfast with Dads event. The goal was to get 50. But thanks to the involvement and outreach of community leaders on a school task force, more than 600 men showed up to help.

On Thursday, they are doing it again.

"I think it is going to change lives," said Principal Sharon Jackson of Oliver Wendell Holmes Middle School, the host site of Tuesday’s event, now named Big Breakfast. "Big Breakfast has the potential to change so many lives in such a short period of time because of the mentoring that our children need and deserve."

Big Breakfast is part of a collaboration between the Dallas Independent School District, the nonprofit organization Big Thought and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas.

Answering the Call for Breakfast With Dads Event

When Dade Middle School put out a call for volunteers to help with the Breakfast with Dads event, there was a fear there wouldn't be enough dads for the students. But as NBC 5's Kristin Dickerson reports, North Texans answered the call for help. (Published Monday, Dec. 18, 2017)

"Our goal is to make sure that we get mentors here and that we are able to kick start — and this is the start — a longer-term relationship with the young and men and women who are students here at this campus," said Byron Sanders, President and CEO of Big Thought, which focuses on youth education and development.

This time the goal is to get 150 volunteer mentors, both men and women, to help the children of Holmes Middle. But unlike the initial event, the organizers of the breakfast believe they will be able to meet that goal easily.

That said, if any adult is interested in acting as a volunteer mentor for Big Breakfast — or with Big Thought moving forward — they can register here.

The Big Breakfast goes from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the address below:

Oliver Wendell Holmes Middle School

2001 E. Kiest Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75216