Lockheed Martin says an F-35 similar to this one may have caused the boom heard in north Tarrant County.

That loud boom that shook your house was a jet breaking the sound barrier.

An NBC 5 viewer reported hearing the loud boom at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of lower Peden Road near Lakeview Marina on Eagle Mountain Lake.

"The loud noise actually shook our home, rattling our windows," the viewer said.

The Haslet Fire Department and the Keller Police Department also reported getting calls from concerned residents.

Police in Springtown said it was a jet that broke the sound barrier.

"We may hear them a few times over the next couple days, compliments of our friends at Lockheed," the police department said on its Facebook page.

NBC 5 reached out to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, spokesman Kenneth B. Ross said:

"We conduct flight operations on a near-daily basis with the F-35. Those operations do include supersonic periods in an area that encompasses Wise, Cooke and Montague counties, and a small portion on the Oklahoma side of the Red River. Today, we did have flight operations in that area. Our pilots fly at an altitude the usually mitigates the sonic boom, but in some weather/atmospheric conditions, the sonic boom will be heard at ground level."