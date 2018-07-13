Perks Being Offered to Attract Top Talent

Beyond the Big Bonus: Companies Offer Perks to Attract Top Talent - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Beyond the Big Bonus: Companies Offer Perks to Attract Top Talent

Companies are increasing their perks beyond competitive salary and bonuses

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    North Texas businesses are getting creative with their hiring practices in order to attract and retain top talent.

    In DFW, the 3.4 percent unemployment rate is narrowly approaching an 18-year low. That is good news for job seekers, but for employers seeking to expand their staff and retain skilled workers, it has been tough. 

    According to Joe Fisher, a regional manager with staffing firm Robert Half, America is under a talent crunch.

    "North Texas companies within the industries of health care, sales, IT, finance, engineering and security are experiencing a labor shortage," said Fisher. "The demand is high, but the supply is low, meaning skilled workers can weigh their options."

    Companies are now increasing their perks beyond a competitive salary and bonuses.

    "I've heard of companies giving allowances for transportation, parking, a tollway allowance, catered meals or fitness plans," said Fisher. "I’ve even seen some organizations offering some type of a concierge program, having a doctor on site."

    According to a Robert Half survey, one in four candidates are taking calls from other firms and other competitors. Job analysts say companies need to be flexible with job recruitment's and decisive if they want to secure top talent. 

    "Put pen to paper. Write down what you want," Fisher explained. "Some companies are making provisions on a cases-by-case basis."

