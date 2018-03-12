Beyonce, Jay-Z Tour Coming to AT&T Stadium - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Beyonce, Jay-Z Tour Coming to AT&T Stadium

The tour begins July 25th in Cleveland

Published 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Beyonce, Jay-Z Tour Coming to AT&T Stadium
    Getty | NBC 5 News

    This time... they mean it.

    After prematurely announcing the highly anticipated sequel to their "On the Run" tour last week only to have the announcement quickly retracted, Beyonce and Jay-Z once again revealed the tour is happening Monday on social media.

     

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    A full schedule of tour stops can be found on Beyonce's Facebook page.

    The 20-city tour begins July 25th in Cleveland with a stop at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

    Other stops included Philadelphia (July 30), East Rutherford, N.J. (Aug. 2), Foxborough, Mass. (Aug. 5), Chicago (Aug. 12), Houston (Sept. 15) and San Diego (Sept. 27) among other stops. It wraps up Oct. 2 in Vancouver.

    Pre-sale for tickets begins on Wednesday, March 14 at 9 a.m. 

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices