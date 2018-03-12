This time... they mean it.

After prematurely announcing the highly anticipated sequel to their "On the Run" tour last week only to have the announcement quickly retracted, Beyonce and Jay-Z once again revealed the tour is happening Monday on social media.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

A full schedule of tour stops can be found on Beyonce's Facebook page.

The 20-city tour begins July 25th in Cleveland with a stop at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.



Other stops included Philadelphia (July 30), East Rutherford, N.J. (Aug. 2), Foxborough, Mass. (Aug. 5), Chicago (Aug. 12), Houston (Sept. 15) and San Diego (Sept. 27) among other stops. It wraps up Oct. 2 in Vancouver.

Pre-sale for tickets begins on Wednesday, March 14 at 9 a.m.