Dozens of protesters sang Christmas carols for migrant teens held in tent facilities Sunday, even as the first signs emerged that the controversial shelter is gradually shutting down.
At least one bus packed with detained teens left Tornillo on Sunday morning, according to one of the protesters who's been watching the site for the past two months.
Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) made an unannounced visit and joined protesters who traveled from as far away as New York, Ohio, Colorado, California, New Mexico and throughout Texas, including a group of more than a dozen from Dallas, many of whom traveled separately.