Migrant teens walk in a line through the Tornillo detention camp in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers.

Dozens of protesters sang Christmas carols for migrant teens held in tent facilities Sunday, even as the first signs emerged that the controversial shelter is gradually shutting down.

At least one bus packed with detained teens left Tornillo on Sunday morning, according to one of the protesters who's been watching the site for the past two months.

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) made an unannounced visit and joined protesters who traveled from as far away as New York, Ohio, Colorado, California, New Mexico and throughout Texas, including a group of more than a dozen from Dallas, many of whom traveled separately.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

