Best Trick to Picking Out the Sweetest Watermelon

Friday is National Watermelon Day.

And, if you're heading out to the Watermelon Festival this weekend at the Dallas Farmers Market, here's a trick to pick the best melon!



According to Horticulturist Daniel Cunningham, "the best trick to picking a sweet watermelon is to look at the "field spot" -- where the watermelon sat on the ground and ripened in the sun."

It should be buttery yellow. Avoid unripe fruits whose field spots are white or green.



