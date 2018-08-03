Best Trick to Picking Out the Sweetest Watermelon

Friday is National Watermelon Day.
And, if you're heading out to the Watermelon Festival this weekend at the Dallas Farmers Market, here's a trick to pick the best melon!
According to Horticulturist Daniel Cunningham, "the best trick to picking a sweet watermelon is to look at the "field spot" -- where the watermelon sat on the ground and ripened in the sun."
It should be buttery yellow. Avoid unripe fruits whose field spots are white or green.
For information about the Watermelon Festival, click here.