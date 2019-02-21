Best-Selling Author Reveals the Truth About Men

NBC 5 Today Anchor Deborah Ferguson sat down with author DeVon Franklin to talk about his new book, "The Truth About Men: What Men and Women Need to Know." (Published 2 hours ago)

New Book 'The Truth About Men': What Men and Women Need to Know

Ladies, let's talk.

How many times have we asked the questions:

Why do men act like they do?

Why doesn't he communicate?

Why can't he just be honest?

A new book by award-winning producer and author DeVon Franklin tries to provide answers. He'll be in Dallas tonight for what he calls his "truth tour" at Paul Quinn College, 3837 Simpson Stuart Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the free event starts at 7 p.m.

"The Truth about Men: What Men and Women Need to Know" is the result of comments Franklin heard growing up and hears even now; statements like, "All men cheat," "Men love power" and the one that fascinated him the most, "Men are dogs."

"These are all the myths about men," he said, "and I say that men are not dogs. So often, our behavior is what has led this idea to persist. I wanted to turn it on its head, and say no, we're not."

The issue, Franklin says, is that men are taught to be tough rather than to love.

DeVon Franklin: The Problem With Love

And, why does he believe men don't know how to love? He says the truth is men struggle a whole lot more than than we realize.

"Society says this is what a man is supposed to be - strong, confident, the breadwinner, the dominant one, love sports. And anytime, a man does not fit that box, the majority of time is, as men, we're met with some sort of violence growing up, whether it's physical violence. Stop crying. Be a man. What's wrong with you? So as a result, we ended up not communicating," he explained.

"It's very hard to love if you don't know how to communicate. So, we hold it in. We suppress. We do anything we can to fit the box so that we can survive, but the box is killing us, because no man is quote unquote the ideal man. And, true men, I find, is in loving, is in leadership and if we can't lead and love, especially ourselves, than how we can do it with our families, our communities and our culture. This is why I believe we don't know how to love but we can learn."

Franklin, a renowned preacher and spiritual success coach, says that's where his book can help. He calls it a road map for becoming a better man.

"Every chapter is filled with steps and tips of how to love, and how to love by conquering and getting control of lust. Lust is more than desire for women, for sex; it's lust for power, for success, an healthy desire for money. If men don't get control over these things and get discipline, these things can ruin our life," he said.

Franklin also says it's important to bring women into the process. And, ladies might like hearing this (see video below):

Author DeVon Franklin: Women Have an Edge

Franklin says by knowing and understanding that men have internal struggles, women can "get hope. So many women come to men and say they're giving up on men. I want women, when they put this book down, to have hope and to be empowered."

Franklin was writing his new book, his fourth, at the same time he was producing his newest film. "Breakthrough" is the true story of a Missouri woman whose son drowned in 2015 and was dead for nearly an hour.

She prayed for her son's recovery and asked others to join.

The trauma team at the hospital watched as the boy's heart started to beat again.

His doctor, Jeremy Garrett, told a TV station at the time, "It's a bonfire miracle."

Chrissy Metz, who portrays Kate Pearson in the hit NBC show "This is Us," has the starring role of Joyce Smith.

It's Metz' first film, and Franklin gushes when he talks about her performance.

Author DeVon Franklin: Magnetic Metz

"She is completely transformed. There is no Kate in the performance of Joyce. That is a testament to the brilliance of Chrissy Metz. She approaches the movie embodying Joyce," Franklin said. "Even the real Joyce Smith when she saw the film is like, 'How did Chrissy get me? That's me.'"

"Breakthrough" opens in theaters on Wednesday, April 17.