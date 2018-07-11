North Texas Scores Well Among Best Places to Drive: Study

In a region growing as fast as North Texas, you would think driving would be a nightmare everywhere, but a new study finds that not to be the case. (Published 21 minutes ago)

In a region growing as fast as North Texas, you would think driving would be a nightmare everywhere, but a new study finds that not to be the case.

WalletHub studied the 100 largest cities in the United States using 29 indicators of driver-friendliness. They used criteria ranging from average gas price and average hours of traffic delay to safety and the number of repair shops in the area.

Several North Texas cities scored well:

#5 Plano

Video Afternoon Storms Wreak Havoc on North Texas

#13 Arlington

#16 Fort Worth

#36 Dallas

#37 Irving

#40 Garland

Plano also scored high in safety – ranking 8th.

Best Cities for Driving

1 Raleigh, NC

2 Corpus Christi, TX

3 Orlando, FL

4 Greensboro, NC

5 Plano, TX

Video East Dallas Effort Succeeds in Stalling Tree Removal

6 Winston-Salem, NC

7 Durham, NC

8 El Paso, TX

9 Jacksonville, FL

10 Tampa, FL





Worst Cities for Driving

91 Chicago, IL

92 Los Angeles, CA

93 Newark, NJ

94 New York, NY

95 Boston, MA

96 Seattle, WA

97 Philadelphia, PA

98 Oakland, CA

99 San Francisco, CA

100 Detroit, MI





See the full list HERE

