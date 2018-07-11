Best Places to Drive: North Texas Cities Score Well - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Best Places to Drive: North Texas Cities Score Well

WalletHub studied the 100 largest cities in the United States using 29 indicators of driver-friendliness

By Larry Collins

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    North Texas Scores Well Among Best Places to Drive: Study

    In a region growing as fast as North Texas, you would think driving would be a nightmare everywhere, but a new study finds that not to be the case.

    WalletHub studied the 100 largest cities in the United States using 29 indicators of driver-friendliness. They used criteria ranging from average gas price and average hours of traffic delay to safety and the number of repair shops in the area.

    Several North Texas cities scored well:

    #5 Plano

    #13 Arlington

    #16 Fort Worth

    #36 Dallas

    #37 Irving

    #40 Garland

    Plano also scored high in safety – ranking 8th.

    Best Cities for Driving

    1 Raleigh, NC

    2 Corpus Christi, TX

    3 Orlando, FL

    4 Greensboro, NC

    5 Plano, TX

    6 Winston-Salem, NC

    7 Durham, NC

    8 El Paso, TX

    9 Jacksonville, FL

    10 Tampa, FL


    Worst Cities for Driving

    91 Chicago, IL

    92 Los Angeles, CA

    93 Newark, NJ

    94 New York, NY

    95 Boston, MA

    96 Seattle, WA

    97 Philadelphia, PA

    98 Oakland, CA

    99 San Francisco, CA

    100 Detroit, MI


    See the full list HERE

