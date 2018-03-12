Benefits and Risks of Daylight Saving Time

The time change may make you feel a little delirious when it comes to catching your necessary seven hours of sleep. On average, Americans lose 40 minutes of sleep when we spring forward. (Published 3 hours ago)

Today is the first work day of daylight savings. Setting your clocks an hour ahead may make you feel a little delirious when it comes to catching your necessary zzz’s.

On average, Americans lose 40 minutes of sleep when we spring forward. The time change can lead to changes in mood, memory, and concentration levels.

A 2012 study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology found that shifts related to daylight saving time led to an increase in “cyberloafing,” which is defined by killing time on the internet, instead of working.

A 2014 study published in the journal Open Heart also found that springing our clocks forward was also associated with higher short-term risk of heart attacks.

Along with risks, there are benefits of setting our clocks forwards. Many people love to have more daylight in the evening to indulge in outdoor activities.