Bench in Memory of Sherin Mathews to Be Unveiled at Restland Cemetery

A bench dedicated to Sherin Mathews, the Richardson toddler who went missing and was found dead in a culvert, is expected to be unveiled Saturday at a memorial service open to the public.

The community will honor 3-year-old Sherin at 3 p.m. at the Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery at 13005 Greenville Avenue in Dallas. Doves are planned to be released after the hour-long interfaith ceremony.

Stuffed toy animals will be collected to donate in Sherin’s honor.

Sherin was reported missing in October and was later found in a culvert near the family’s home. Her father Wesley Mathews is charged with injury to a child and her mother Sini Mathews is charged with endangering a child.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released Sherin’s cause of death.

