Bench in Memory of Sherin Mathews to Be Unveiled at Restland Cemetery - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Bench in Memory of Sherin Mathews to Be Unveiled at Restland Cemetery

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bench in Memory of Sherin Mathews to Be Unveiled at Restland Cemetery
    NBC 5

    A bench dedicated to Sherin Mathews, the Richardson toddler who went missing and was found dead in a culvert, is expected to be unveiled Saturday at a memorial service open to the public.

    The community will honor 3-year-old Sherin at 3 p.m. at the Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery at 13005 Greenville Avenue in Dallas. Doves are planned to be released after the hour-long interfaith ceremony.

    Stuffed toy animals will be collected to donate in Sherin’s honor.

    Sherin was reported missing in October and was later found in a culvert near the family’s home. Her father Wesley Mathews is charged with injury to a child and her mother Sini Mathews is charged with endangering a child.

    The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released Sherin’s cause of death.

    More information on the service can be found here.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices