Bench Dedicated for Sherin Mathews at Memorial Service

Published at 6:26 PM CST on Dec 30, 2017

    A few dozen people attended a memorial service for Sherin Mathews on Saturday at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery. After the ceremony, a public memorial in her honor was dedicated in the cemetery. (Published Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017)

    A few dozen people attended a memorial service for Sherin Mathews on Saturday at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery. After the ceremony, a public memorial in her honor was dedicated in the cemetery.

    A granite bench, with Sherin's name sits at the center of the memorial. It was placed in a section of the cemetery dedicated to young children.

    3-year-old Sherin Mathews was reported missing in October.

    Her body was found two weeks later.

    Her adoptive parents are in jail in connection to this case.

    Gene Champagne donated the bench for the memorial. He spoke at Saturday's event.

    "We don't ever forget anyone, especially someone who's touched our hearts like she did," said Champagne.

    Doves were released at the memorial in Sherin's honor. There was also an interfaith memorial service that included a toy drive in Sherin's memory.

    "For all of us it's a way to heal to put this little memorial together and honoring her the way she should have been honored in the first place," said Champagne.

    An autopsy and toxicology report are still pending in the case.

