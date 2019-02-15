Benbrook Man Sentenced to 46 Years in Prison for Murder

Kevin Ashley Parnell was sentenced to 46 years in prison Feb. 15, 2019 for a murder that happened in Sept. 2017.

A Benbrook man was sentenced to 46 years in prison Friday for the killing of Sammie Jones in Sept. 2017, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Ashley Parnell, who admits to drinking heavily throughout the day of the murder, was sending threatening messages to his stepdaughter’s boyfriend via text and Facebook blaming him for his stepdaughter’s recent trouble with the law. The boyfriend was roommates with Jones.

Later that night, Parnell went to the house of Jones, his stepdaughter and her boyfriend. Parnell was banging on the door demanding to see the boyfriend.

Jones answered the door and tried to calm down Parnell. After a small verbal exchange, Parnell shot Jones in the face. Jones died at his house, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Parnell fled the scene. He deleted some of the messages and postings he sent to the boyfriend, buried clothes he was wearing and took apart the murder weapon and threw it over an overpass in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Parnell was also charged with Tampering with Evidence and received two years in prison.