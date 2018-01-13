Benbrook Couple Preserves Wells Fargo's Stagecoach Past

When you think about stagecoaches, you likely think of Wells Fargo -- but did you know a Benbrook couple is responsible for preserving the past? (Published 42 minutes ago)

"It's becoming a lost art. It's a piece of our American history that's just going away," said Georgia Cartwright.

Alan and Georgia Cartwright were hired by Wells Fargo more than 20 years ago. They are among the last stagecoach drivers in the country.

"You could haul 9 passengers in this coach," said Alan Cartwright of the Concord stagecoach.

The Cartwrights showcase the icon of the Wild West around the world and educate the public on what was once the fastest way to travel.

"Three to four miles an hour, is what a stagecoach could average on a good day," said Alan Cartwright. "They had one route from St. Louis. It took you 30 days to get to San Francisco."

The Cartwrights drive their team of horses and the Wells Fargo stagecoach across Texas and the United States, just last month they had a place in the Tournament of Roses Parade and they've even gone as far as London to appear in a parade before the Queen of England.

"It's like never growing up, it's like playing Cowboy all your life," said Alan Cartwright.

It's a spirit of toughness and adventure they're working to keep alive on their ranch. They consider it not a job, but a calling.

"When we're able to go to an event and introduce the general public to that western lifestyle and that western way of life I've done my job," said Georgia Cartwright. "They can take it or leave it, but I hope they take it."

The Cartwrights and the Wells Fargo stagecoach appear in the Fort Wort Stock Show and Rodeo's All Western Parade in Downtown Fort Worth on Jan. 13.

