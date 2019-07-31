Welcome to August! Normal temperatures are still hot through the month, but we usually see some downward motion to those highs by the time we get closer to September.

We also average a little less than 2 inches of rain in a typical August. The sun angle will also slowly get lower as the month wears on. That means we will lose 52 minutes of daylight by the end of August.

The latest temperature and precipitation outlooks for August from the Climate Prediction Center show we will probably have slightly above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation through the month of August.

Unfortunately, that means we may very well see a few more triple-digit highs. But the good news is that we do start to see the average high temperature begin to go down after August 17.

