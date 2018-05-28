FW Record Store to Keep Tunes Spinning at New Location

A Fort Worth record store open since 1957 closed the doors of its original location over Memorial Day Weekend. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Record Store Moves 5p 52818Beloved Fort Worth Record Store to Keep Tunes Spinning at New Location

A beloved Fort Worth record store closed its doors over Memorial Day Weekend, but its owners are going to keep the records spinning somewhere else.

Record Town on University Drive opened in 1957.

On Monday, Bill Mecke and Tom Reynolds, who became the primary owners of the store in February, packed up decades of memories.

"It's kind of sad we're packing up. Yesterday was our last day in operation after 61 years," Mecke said.

Mecke said he had been visiting the shop since he was in his 30s.

"I fell in love with the place as soon as I walked in the door," he said.

Reynolds started to hang out at the shop as an 11-years-old.

"I was a kid in a candy shop… only I was in a record shop," Reynolds said.

The store was originally opened by Sumter and Kathleen Bruton.

Both Reynolds and Mecke credit the two for their knowledge of music.

"They know the music, they know the history behind the music, the artists… they are true music lovers," Mecke said.

Over the years, the store became a place for people from all over to check out vinyl records, cassettes, eight-tracks and more.

However, with rent going up, it was time to find a new location for the storefront.

The owners described the move as bittersweet.

"We're a little bit sad because we’re moving, but we’re extremely excited the place we're going to is going to be absolutely magnificent, and hopefully will carry us another 61 years," Mecke said.

The new location will hopefully open in about two weeks at 120 St. Louis Avenue.