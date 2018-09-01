Beloved Fort Worth Record Store Reopens

Record Town, the beloved Fort Worth record store open for 61 years, debuted its new location Saturday at 120 St. Louis Avenue.

Record Town reopened its doors Saturday.

The beloved store moved to a new location at 120 St. Louis Avenue in Fort Worth.

"The old people want to come back. They've been calling for a couple months now wondering when we will open," said Bill Mecke, one of the store's co-owners.

The original store on University Drive was open for 61 years, but the owners decided to move locations with the rent going up.

At the store's grand opening, there was a mix of new and old customers.

"There's so much old stuff and new stuff and a deep knowledge here…you can just tell there's a lot of history in this store," said Molly Davis, a new customer.

Mecke said they hoped the new store would bring in more customers, and they planned to extend their hours.

He also said the parking is more convenient than the previous location.

"It was difficult to park over by TCU, especially on gamedays," Mecke said.

The new store has the same products as the old one like vinyl records, cassettes, eight-tracks and more.

Mecke also made sure to bring over some memorabilia from the old store.

The owners even added a mural of the original storefront.

"We want people to think about the old store because it has such great memories," he said.

Record Town is open Tuesday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.