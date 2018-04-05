Beloved Dog Fountain Stolen From Hurst Animal Services

The organization posted to its Facebook page Thursday asking for help to find the beloved statue, that has no monetary value, but is priceless to them.

Who took the dog fountain?

That's what employees at Hurst Animal Services would like to know.

The organization posted to its Facebook page Thursday asking for help to find the beloved statue, that has no monetary value, but is priceless to them.

The fountain has sat on their front porch for years, acting as the ambassador for the shelter, greeting people and pets as they come in.

The fountain doesn't even work, and has absolutely no monetary value to it, but means a lot to the employees, according to their post.

The shelter says if anyone knows where their dog fountain is, they would love to have him back, "no questions asked."



