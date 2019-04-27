'Beer to Go' Bill Is One Step Closer to Becoming Law

Craft breweries in Texas are one step closer to being allowed to sell beer to go.
The "beer-to-go" bill passed the Texas House Friday.
Now, the bill heads to the Senate.
TUPPS Brewery in McKinney is one of more than 200 craft breweries in Texas that could benefit from the bill.
"We would dance in the streets if this fully passed," TUPPS Brewery owner Keith Lewis said.
Under the bill, customers could sip beer at a brewery then take some home, skipping the trip to the store.
"It levels that playing field, puts us on the same parity as everybody else, wineries, distilleries and other breweries," Lewis said.
Texas is the only state that doesn't allow breweries to sell beer-to-go, according to the bill's author, Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, (D-Dist. 51_.
The "beer-to-go" bill nearly died last week before Rodriguez tacked it onto another bill, HB 1545, which would revamp the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Craft brewers, including Lewis, were there for the vote.
"It really is good for everybody and there really is no reason anybody should fight it," Lewis said.
There has been push back from beer distributors who support the traditional three-tier model: Brewers contracting with distributors who deliver to stores.
Lewis said he sees the glass half full, believing beer-to-go is a building block to a better business.
"I think everybody's going to win when this bill passes," Lewis said.
Another bill, which also passed, would allow beer and wine sales to begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday instead of noon.
The 86th Texas Legislature runs from Jan. 8 to May 27.