Bedford Soldier Surprises Family Before Daughter Gives Birth to Twins - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bedford Soldier Surprises Family Before Daughter Gives Birth to Twins

By Bonnie Moon

Published 2 hours ago

    Bedford Soldier Returns Home to Become Grandfather

    A Bedford soldier surprised his family just two days before his daughter gave birth to twins, and it was all captured on video.

    Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Scott Baxter was deployed to Kuwait with the Army Reserves. His family said he arrived home in time to see his daughter, Emilie, give birth to twins.

    Making it even more special, the Baxters said he actually missed Emilie's own birth when he was deployed to the Persian Gulf.

    The twins, named Abigail and Everett, will get a lot of time to spend with their grandpa. He is planning to retire after more than a dozen deployments.

