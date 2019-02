Bedford police located and removed gas pump skimmers at a local business.

Officers were dispatched to a Bedford business Thursday, February 22. They found two devices and removed them.

A person was taken into custody by another police department in that area in connection with the case. When the suspect was arrested, the person had information believed to have been collected at the business.

The Bedford Police Department remind people to be aware of their surroundings at the gas pump.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett