Beat the Heat at Dallas’ New Splash Pad

The Dallas Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the opening of its newest Sprayground at Kleberg Rylie Park Monday.

The splash pad offers water play features, non-slip surfaces and shaded picnic areas.

Dallas Spraygrounds are open to the public seven days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The splash pad will be open on weekends only from Labor Day to the end of September.

Founded in 1984, Kleberg Rylie Park is a 47.2-acre community park in southeast Dallas on Edd Road.

Construction for the Kleberg Rylie Park Sprayground began in February. The bond project totaled almost $1.5 million, according to Dallas City Hall.