Plano police and the Texas Rangers work the scene of a shooting at a home in the 1700 block of West Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, Texas Monday, September 11, 2017. Seven people were fatally shot to death, and their attacker was killed by a police officer Sunday night. (David Woo/The Dallas Morning News)

A bartender accused of serving alcohol to an intoxicated man in 2017 before he went on a shooting rampage at a Plano home, killing eight people at a Dallas Cowboys-watching party, has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Lindsey Glass



Lindsey Glass was arrested April 30 and charged with allegedly violating a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code titled "Sale to Certain Persons."

The code states: "A person commits an offense if the person with criminal negligence sells an alcoholic beverage to an habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person."

The charge carries a fine of up to $500, up to a year in jail, or both.

The TABC concluded in a report last year that Glass, a bartender at Local Public House in Plano, violated the code by serving the suspect, 32-year-old Spencer Hight, after he displayed signs of intoxication at the bar.

According to the TABC report, Glass texted another bartender saying Hight was in the bar earlier on the day of the mass shooting and "had 2 gins and he only had 2 beers and a shot when he came back [sic] I think he was at another bar while he was gone."

Another text from Glass stated, "Spencer has a big knife on the bar and is spinning it and just asked for his tab and said I have to go do some dirty work ... Psychoooooooo."

According to the medical examiner, Spencer Hight had a blood alcohol level four times the state's legal limit when he drove to his estranged wife's home and fatally shot her and seven other people last year. The victims were identified as Meredith Hight; 33-year-old Anthony "Tony" Michael Cross; 24-year-old Olivia Nicole Deffner; 29-year-old James Richard Dunlop; 22-year-old Darryl William Hawkins; 31-year-old Rion Christopher Morgan; 28-year-old Myah Sade Bass and 25-year-old Caleb Seth Edwards.

Spencer Hight was killed by police responding to the shooting call.

The permit for Local Public House located on Spring Creek Parkway was canceled in October. A lawsuit accusing the bar of negligence for serving Hight was filed in 2018.