A bank robbery suspect has barricaded themselves inside a Days Inn in Benbrook, according to police. (Dec. 14, 2018)

A person suspected of robbing a bank has barricaded themselves inside a hotel in Benbrook, according to FBI spokeswoman Melinda Urbina.

The standoff is happening at the Days Inn off of SW Loop 820. Police had the area blocked off as of 6:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Police and Benbrook Police are on scene assisting FBI in their investigation.

It was not clear which bank the suspect reportedly robbed before going into the Days Inn.

This is a developing story, we'll bring you updates as we get them.