Ballet Competition in Irving Draws Hundreds From Across Texas

Dancers from across Texas hope to be on point when they compete in Irving this weekend. Hundreds of young ballet dancers, ages 9 to 19, from all over Texas are auditioning for the Youth America Grand Prix.

A news release describes it as "the American Idol of ballet."

Students will attend workshops, dance classes, and audition in hopes of making finals week in New York City in April.

The eventual winners will get scholarships to top schools and companies around the world.

The journey for Texas dancers starts at the Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Boulevard. You can check out the performances for free through Sunday.

A full break down of the schedule can be found here.

For the past 20 years YAGP has awarded more than $250,000 annually in scholarships to send up-and-coming dancers to prestigious schools and companies around the globe. YAGP Alumni have gone on to join American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, New York City Ballet, among others. This year's international semi-finals held auditions in Brazil, Korea, Australia, Japan, Italy, France and Spain. National semi-finals include 22 cities across North America including Los Angeles, Toronto, Denver, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Tampa, Chicago, Dallas, Boston and Atlanta.