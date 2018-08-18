Balch Springs Police Host 'Unity in the Community'

More than 1,000 were expected at a community event Saturday hosted by the Balch Springs Police Department. Police say the event was not scheduled to coincide with the trial of former officer Roy Oliver. (Published 9 minutes ago)

People in the city of Balch Springs are on edge this weekend as they wait for the trial of former officer Roy Oliver to resume on Monday.

Day two of Oliver's trial wrapped up Friday.



He's accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as the teen left a party last year.

Saturday, the Balch Springs Police Department hosted an event it called "Unity in the Community."

More than 1,000 people were expected at Luedeke Park during the hours-long event.

It's the second year in a row the department hosted the event.

Balch Springs police gave away free food, including 1,000 In-N-Out Burgers. There was also a car show, basketball and numerous other activities.

The department said the event had been in the works for months and has nothing to do with the ongoing trial.

They said they're hosting it solely for the purpose of building relationships within the community.

"Several of the officers actually are donating their time, they're coming out on their free will on a Saturday away from their families and we actually even invited our own family," Balch Springs police spokesperson Pedro Gonzalez said.

The trial will resume Monday.

Oliver is charged with first degree murder and faces up to life in prison if convicted.