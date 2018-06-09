Balch Springs Officers Help Clean up Local Woman's Home

Members of the Balch Springs Police Association came together on Saturday to help clean up a woman's home in the community.

A group of about 20 officers helped tidy up the outside of 72-year-old Rachelle Esparza’s home, on their own time.

"Her house, as you can see, needs a lot of work,” said Brent Hurley, a member of the Balch Springs Police Association.

Esparza wasn't home on Saturday, but her daughter, Leah Wilson, was.

"I haven't seen the front porch in over 30 years," Wilson said. "I said 'Mom! You can see the front porch.'"



Wilson said her mother lost her husband, a Dallas Police Officer, years ago.

Since then, Wilson said her mother's health has declined, and she hadn't been able to keep her home up to code.

"She is a big supporter with the Balch Springs Police Department, with the community, so what better way to give back," said Pedro Gonzalez, the president of the Balch Springs Police Association.

Wilson and the officers are excited for Esparza to see the final product once she returns home.

"I think it's going to be a great surprise. I think it's going to be like 'Fixer Upper'… a renovation," Gonzalez said.

