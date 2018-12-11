A Balch Springs woman and her young son are safe after police helped them escape their second floor apartment during a fire early Monday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

That fire started around 6:30 a.m. at the Quail Apartments.

Three police officers, who arrived before the fire department, rushed through the building knocking on doors to get the people who lived there out. But at one unit, flames had already closed in on the door.

Down below the second story apartment, officers yelled to the woman to open her window but it was stuck.

Balch Springs Officers Catch Boy Forced to Jump During Fire

Officer Cory Jones tossed his baton to break the window. That’s when the three officers coaxed the boy into jumping into their arms.

“It was only seconds, but it felt like hours because once again you’re looking at their faces and they’re fearful. I’m fearful for them. It was hard,” said Officer David Field.

The fire department wasn’t far behind. Firefighters were able to help the boy’s mother to safety.

“We just did it. There was no thinking. It’s just part of the job. It’s what you sign up to do is help people and help your community,” said Jones.

That woman and her son were both uninjured. Their unit along with two others was heavily damaged.