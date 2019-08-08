Balch Springs Man Suspected of Theft Shoots at Witnesses

The Balch Springs Police Department is looking for a man that is accused of stealing a tailgate from a truck and then shooting at the caller who reported the incident.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, the Balch Springs Police Department received a call in reference of someone being shot in the 111000 block of Lake June Road.

The caller told police he had seen someone remove a tailgate from a Ford F-150 and place it in the trunk of a dark 4-door vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle noticed the caller and drove away from the location.

The caller followed the suspect and the suspect vehicle turned back around and as they passed the caller, the suspect shot the caller striking him one time. The caller was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second victim was shot at after hearing the initial shots but was not injured.

The police are asking for the public's help and the suspect to be considered armed and dangerous.