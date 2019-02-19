A Balch Springs man was arrested Monday night and charged with capital murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Mesquite, police say.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Parkside Drive, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

When police arrived, they said they found 32-year-old Edgar Murillo sitting in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Murillo later died from his injuries at a Dallas hospital.

Immediately after the shooting, police arrested Nathan Anthony Barrientos, 22, at an apartment he was seen entering. He was charged with capital murder and his bond was set at $100,000.

Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85