Traffic is backed up for about 5 miles in Dallas as construction debris is scattered on westbound Interstate 30 at E. Lamar Street. The left lane is getting by.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday involving an 18-wheeler that lost a load of sheet metal onto the roadway.

Backups are up to about Loop 12 and are delaying drivers for about an hour.

