Back the Blue With BBQ Fundraiser in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is rallying behind their own in the most Texan way possible.
A barbecue cookout at the Northeast Patrol Division on Friday, June 1, will benefit two Dallas police officers — Officer Crystal Almeida and Officer Joey Arvizu — and Scott Painter, a Home Depot loss prevention officer.
On the menu:
• Barbecue Brisket, Chicken, Sausage, Fried Catfish, Chicken Fettuccine
• Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Pickles, Onions & Peppers
• Lemonade
There will also be a silent auction and some free raffle items.
Officers Almeida and Painter were wounded in a shooting at a Dallas-area Home Depot April 24. Officer Rogelio Santander, Almeida's partner and close friend, was fatally wounded.
Arvizu is recovering from an injury sustained while preparing for the Guns and Hoses event, police said.
The department is asking for a $10 donation per plate. Businesses ordering 10 or more plates can arrange a delivery service.
East Patrol Bureau
Dallas Police Northeast Station
9915 East Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75238
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information contact Officer Mitchell Gatson at 2140681-2355 or Officer Lamar Glass at 214-907-8157.