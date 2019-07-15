Cyclin' with the Mayor Back the Blue event on July 25, 2017, in Grand Prairie.

The city of Grand Prairie invites the community to Cyclin' with the Mayor's Back the Blue Ride on July 23.

Cyclin' with the Mayor is a series of monthly bike rides with Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. The annual Back the Blue Ride will be held this year in honor of Grand Prairie police officer Albert "A.J." Castaneda Jr.

The approximately 5-mile bike ride will begin at Loyd Park on 3401 Ragland Road. Participants can arrive at 6 p.m. and the leisurely ride starts at 6:30 p.m.

The first 100 riders will receive a free T-shirt. Riders must bring their own bike, but snacks and water will be provided.

Event attendees can cool off by purchasing a Kona Ice snow cone with 100 percent of the money benefiting Officer Castaneda’s family.

Castaneda died June 7 after a driver crashed into him as he worked outside of his vehicle along the President George Bush Turnpike.

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can visit the Cyclin’ with the Mayor website or call 972-237-7594.