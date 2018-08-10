Back to School Fashion Trends: Guide for Parents

Elementary Girls: Look From the Children’s Place

For little girls, SPARKLY is the key! The sequined top and sparkly shoes are both fun and functional. A sparkly backpack from Journeyz Kids is a great accessory that she’ll love to carry.

Prints are big in girls bottoms; even military-inspired camo print. You'll also see a lot of animal prints, too.

Elementary Boys: Look From Zara

For young boys, comfort is key, and that’s one of the reasons the athleisure trend is so big. Graphic print t-shirts are huge this year for all ages and allow a little personality to shine through. Fun sneakers are perfect for elementary school where you have to be prepared for PE and recess with closed toed shoes each day. The Gameboy backpack from Journeyz Kids is a big trend for boys as well.

High School Girls: Look From Apricot Lane

Fall florals are huge for fall. The floral kimono gives them the chance to wear one of her summer sleeveless shirts into the fall. Flat booties give a great sense of style while still comfortable enough to hurry across campus. Large tote bags like this function as a backpack or bookbag with a more stylish look.

High School Boys: Look from GAP

Denim on denim is BIG and this light denim jacket demonstrates this trend. Plaid is everywhere, and plaid shirts make a good layering piece. Sneaker inspired footwear gives a more stylish athletic appeal. The backpack is from Bag & Baggage and is functional and created with strong Cordura nylon just like luggage, so it really holds up.

