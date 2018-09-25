Baby Saved, Mother Killed in Domestic Shooting

Lagarius Donnell Rainey, 25, is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Delashon Jefferson. Jefferson was 8 months pregnant when she was killed; doctors were able to save her child.

A premature baby was saved by doctors after its mother was fatally wounded in a shooting at a home in Dallas.

Investigators said 21-year-old Delashon Jefferson, who was 8 months pregnant, got into an argument with her common law husband, 25-year-old Lagarius Donnell Rainey, inside a home on the 2600 block of Marbug Street at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

When the argument got physical, police said family members tried to force their way into the bedroom and that's when Rainey started shooting.

Jefferson was struck in the gunfire along with 25-year-old Daveron Sanders. Both were rushed by Dallas Fire-Rescue to area hospitals for treatment.

Doctors were able to save Jefferson's child, but she died of her injuries. While the child survived, its condition, paternity and gender have not yet been confirmed by police.

Sanders' condition is not known.

Dallas police said they located Rainey not far from the home and took him into custody. Though he was interviewed by detectives, police did not say what sparked the fight that led to the shooting.

Rainey, who has been charged with murder, was booked Monday into the Dallas County Jail where he's being held on a $350,000 bond.