A baby kudu was born on Sept. 12, and he's ready to meet guests at the Fort Worth Zoo.

His name is Thini, short for Thelathini, which is Kiswahili for the number 30. Thini is the 30th kudu born in Fort Worth Zoo history.

Thini spent his early weeks in the barn bonding with mom, meeting the herd, and maturing.

Visitors at the Fort Worth Zoo can see Thini in the African Savanna with the rest of the kudu, springbok, addra, hornbill, ostrich, pelican and giraffe.