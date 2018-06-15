Baby Found Alive Inside a Dumpster in Hurst

A baby was found inside a dumpster in Hurst Friday morning, police said.

A witness called 911 after seeing a woman put "something" in the dumpster.



Officers were called to the 900 block of Melbourne Road just after 9:30 a.m.



When they arrived, they met with a female at the location who is believed to be the mother.



Police found the baby, who appeared to be in good health, in the dumpster.



Hurst Fire Department officials transported the female and the baby to nearby hospitals.



Further information has not been released.

